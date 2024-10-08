After the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the New Orleans Saints, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen kissing.

In a video captured by @t_swift1389 on TikTok, Kelce and Swift are seen in a luxury suite after the game. They kiss several times and embrace after the Chiefs moved to 5-0 on the season.

“Cutest couple ever!” the caption read. “So happy for Taylor!!!”

The fathers of Kelce and Swift, Ed Kelce and Scott Swift, were also in the luxury suite. They were there to support Kelce and the Chiefs in their latest matchup.

The Saints game is the Chiefs' final before Swift has to resume the Eras Tour. She has been on a hiatus from the tour since August 20, 2024, when she played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

She will now tour North America for a second time on the tour. Swift will play nine shows in the United States, and nine in Canada from October 18 to December 8.

This will bring the Eras Tour to an end after 149 shows. The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest concert tour to date, with over 40 songs being played each night. She performs for over three hours, playing all of the hits from her career.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. After touring North America in 2023, Swift closed out the year by visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

In 2024, Swift started the year by playing in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Swift then embarked on a European leg of the tour that kept her busy throughout the summer. It concluded with with final shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15-20.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift. Speculation of their romantic relationship began after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10.

Throughout the rest of the year, she attended 12 more games, including their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

During his offseason, Kelce attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Europe. He joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium. Kelce performed as a background dancer during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

With the tour resuming and the NFL season in full swing, it is unclear if Kelce will be able to attend any more of her shows. The tour concludes on December 8, the same day the Chiefs will play their division rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce and the Chiefs are 5-0 to begin their season. He is coming off another good performance, catching a season-high nine passes for 90 yards. The previous week, he caught seven passes for 89 yards.

He has undergone a subtle rebound after a shaky start to the season. Through the first three games, Kelce had just eight catches for 69 yards.

While the Chiefs are 5-0, their offense is still struggling. Patrick Mahomes threw a season-high 331 yards in their latest game. However, he did not throw a touchdown and had an interception.