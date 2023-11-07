Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gives Tony Gonzalez his flowers after breaking franchise receiving yards record

In the Kansas City Chiefs 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany, tight end Travis Kelce hit a new career milestone when he surpassed Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez for the most career receiving yards in Kansas City history.

Despite putting up his worst game of the season with just three receptions for 14 yards, Kelce had just enough to pass Gonzalez by one yard for a total of 10,941 yards. In total, Gonzalez finished his career with 15,127 yards, the most ever by a tight end in NFL history. However, he only acquired 10,940 of those with the Chiefs.

After breaking the record, Gonzalez congratulated Kelce on X. “Congrats and well earned my friend! Keep it going.”

Kelce replied to Gonzalez, referring to him as the GOAT. “Tony!! The greatest to ever lace em up!! Appreciate ya more than you know!”

November 7, 2023

Travis Kelce also holds the Chiefs' franchise record for 100+ yard receiving games and is tied with former Chiefs Jamaal Charles and Frank Jackson for the single-game record for receiving touchdowns with four. Kelce is also closing in on Gonzalez's career franchise touchdown record. Gonzalez had 76 with the Chiefs and Kelce has 73. He also has a good chance at catching Tony's franchise receptions record by the end of this season or next year. He is currently 45 receptions behind as Gonzalez had 918 with the Chiefs and Kelce has 871.

While it's debatable whether Gonzalez or Kelce is the better all-time tight end, it's hard to argue that any team has had two better players at the position than the Chiefs.