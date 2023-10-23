The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) ended Week 7 all alone atop the AFC standings, following their 31-17 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Travis Kelce is a big reason why, recording 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. With Taylor Swift watching, the elite tight end once again delivered.

ESPN went as far as to draw a direct correlation between Kelce's best efforts in 2023 and Swift's attendance at Chiefs games. The two-time Super Bowl champion is averaging almost 53 yards per game more when the 12-time Grammy winner is present. A coincidence? Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo doesn't think so.

The two-time NBA All-Star channeled his inner philosopher and explained why he believes Kelce has somehow managed to elevate his level of play when Swift is cheering him on.

Victor Oladipo believes Taylor Swift makes Travis Kelce better pic.twitter.com/EfjAv09DGE — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 23, 2023

“Invest in someone who is going to make you greater,” he shared on Instagram. “Not just in your craft but in every way. We look at it like, it's Taylor Swift. Yes, you're right for looking at it that way, but what about the things we don't see. It's not just her coming to the games that's contributing to his success. It's a whole different mentality now. She is making him better and challenging him in more than one way. We just see it in his play.”

While many fans view this prominent pairing from a surface-level perspective, Oladipo is digging deep in his analysis of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and really relationships in general. The new member of the Rockets suffered a devastating knee injury in the 2023 playoffs that is likely to cost him all of this upcoming season, but he is clearly using his time on the sidelines to reflect on the most important things in life.

There are many people who will gloss past such musings and just partake in the endless celebrity speculation, but Victor Oladipo is giving people plenty to ponder.