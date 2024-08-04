While sports rivalries often spill out from the field of play to the passionate respective fan bases, there are often examples of individuals who choose to take things too far. One particular fan of the Minnesota Vikings has run afoul of the law after making threats of violence against Kansas City Chiefs players who were in attendance during a recent concert at Arrowhead Stadium by country superstar Morgan Wallen.

Aaron Brown, 23, of Winchester, Illinois, was attending the concert with his girlfriend when the threats of violence made online to two unnamed members of the Chiefs organization were traced back to him by Kansas City law enforcement. This caused a near-40-minute delay in the show while Brown was arrested and taken into custody, via Dillon Seckington, Lexy French and Addy Bink of KXAN.

The Chiefs have not made a public comment on the matter.

Brown was charged with a Class E felony of making a terroristic threat in the second degree which carries the potential penalty of up to four years in prison or a fine of $10,000. Upon his being taken into custody, a bond of $15,000 was requested by prosecutors. Brown's girlfriend allegedly explained to law enforcement that he used burner accounts online to post “stupid stuff.”

Speaking with authorities, Brown’s girlfriend reportedly explained that he and his friends make burner accounts — which are anonymous and sometimes short-lived — to post “stupid stuff.” She added that she was aware of the post and warned him not to post it, but he believed nobody would read it.

According to the affidavit, Brown made the post because he is a Minnesota Vikings fan. Brown allegedly called it a ‘stupid, stupid mistake.'”

The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium roared with approval when the top three players on the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones escorted Wallen to the stage. The country superstar was decked out in a #7 Chiefs jersey with his own last name on the back; the jersey number belongs to kicker Harrison Butker, who made controversial headlines of his own earlier this year from comments he made during a commencement speech.

The concert in Kansas City was the second show of Wallen's One Step At A Time Tour. His next stop will be in Las Vegas, where he'll perform at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.