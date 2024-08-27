The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest for a threepeat while pass rusher Charles Omenihu continues to recover from a tear in his right ACL. The 27-year-old leaves the Chiefs defense with one of its key defensive linemen sidelined for the time being, though he will eventually make it back to the field.

Omenihu will return to the Chiefs during the regular season but will begin the 2024 campaign on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He should return sometime midseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapaport tweeted that the Chiefs “will keep pass-rusher Charles Omenihu, who tore his ACL in the AFC Title game, on the PUP list with hopes of a November return. Some potential mid-season help.”

Charles Omenihu aiming to return from ACL tear in November

Last season, Omenihu played in 11 games and recorded 7.0 sacks (third-most on the team behind Chris Jones and George Karlaftis III), 28 combined tackles, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Last season was his first in Kansas City after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

The Chiefs recently added to their defense in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, landing young linebacker Cam Thomas. While he's probably not going to step right in to fill the void left by Omenihu's recovery, Kansas City now has itself another youngster to develop for its front seven.

Although the Chiefs' identity is built around their offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, their defense is their backbone. They need it to be strong in order to fend off the other star quarterbacks of the AFC. Omenihu will make the unit whole again and the team's bye week in Week 6 affords him some extra time. He'll miss a key matchup against San Francisco but could be back in time for a showdown with the Buffalo Bills.