The Chiefs have a lot to figure out.

The night of Christmas was not good for the Kansas City Chiefs. Antonio Pierce carefully devised a plan such that the Las Vegas Raiders secondary could dominate Patrick Mahomes. It worked flawlessly with some picks even getting converted into points. All of this was a worry for Andy Reid as they try to recalibrate but the offensive engine does not seem too concerned, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

“You see glimpses of us moving the football, you see glimpses of us scoring in the red zone. It's just we haven't consistently done it enough game in and game out at this end of the season,” Patrick Mahomes said after losing to the Raiders narrowly with a 14 to 20 scoreline.

The Chiefs superstar was doing everything to keep his team alive but nothing was clicking. Antonio Pierce's defensive schemes forced him to an interception. He may have notched 235 passing yards for the game but it came at the cost of 17 missed passes. 27 completions with all those careless throws did not look pretty for Andy Reid. In the end, he even tried to send Tommy Townsend in to see if any spark would happen.

Mahomes knows this is a case of a day-and-night performance, “We kind of had one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game, but we have to be more consistent because when you get to the playoffs you have to string some together.”

With two games left in the regular season, will the Chiefs manage to pull through?