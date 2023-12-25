The Chiefs' loss to the Raiders leaves only the Ravens, Dolphins and Browns as teams who could get the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from any chance of securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and homefield advantage throughout the postseason after a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Patrick Mahomes has never played a road playoff game, so if the Chiefs want to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year, he will likely have to win on the road in the playoffs for the first time in his career. It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs perform in the playoffs, and if they are able to at least secure the AFC West division over the last two weeks of the regular season.

The loss for the Chiefs is a big deal for the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, as those are the three teams left who could still clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Currently, the Ravens are in the No. 1 spot in the AFC, but they have a tough test on the road against the San Francisco 49ers coming up tonight. Next week's matchup against the Dolphins could be the decider for the No. 1 seed, however.

As for the Dolphins, they could get the No. 1 seed by winning out, which would include a win over the Ravens and as a result the tiebreaker.

The Browns are still in contention in the AFC North, so if they win the division, they could still clinch the No. 1 seed.

It will be interesting to see where the chips fall.