The Buffalo Bills took down the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 30-21 in Week 11, handing the defending champions their first loss of 2024. While the loss ended the Chiefs' pursuit of history, Patrick Mahomes suffered more than just his first loss of the year in the game.

After the game, the NFL handed Mahomes a fine of $14,069 during the ensuing week, per Tom Pelissero. The fine was reportedly for a “violent gesture” the quarterback made after throwing a touchdown pass to Noah Gray in the fourth quarter. The gesture he made was a mere six-finger point towards the direction of Gray after the reception.

Unsurprisingly, fans were appalled by the reasoning behind Mahomes' fine. While player fines have become a norm in the league, Mahomes' gesture of pointing toward his teammate after scoring did not feel worthy of a punishment to most.

The former MVP is no stranger to receiving fines from league officials. Mahomes notably received a $50,000 fine in December 2023 for criticizing officials after a loss. Coincidentally, that fine also came after a loss to the Bills. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also received a fine for a similar offense the same day.

At the end of the day, the fine will merely be a formality for Mahomes, who will bring in roughly $40 million per season for the next seven years. The 29-year-old is not even halfway into the massive 10-year contract extension he signed in 2020.

Chiefs look to rebound from Week 11 loss

For the first time in nearly a full calendar year, the Chiefs will have to rebound from a loss in the previous week. Kansas City will travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in their attempt to rebound from their first loss of the year.

The struggling Panthers are coming off their bye week and are two weeks removed from their third win of 2024. In Week 10, Carolina pulled off a 20-17 win over the New York Giants in overtime, their second in a row. The victory gave Bryce Young the first win streak of his two-year career.

After Week 12, the Chiefs will return home for the first time since Week 10. However, the majority of their remaining games will be on the road as they look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.