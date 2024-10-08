During the fourth quarter of Week 5's Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, Nicky Jones, the mother of Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy, drew everyone's attention. Worthy surprised his mom with a birthday present in front of millions of NFL fans on Monday.

The Chiefs rookie found the end zone on a three-yard handoff from tight end Travis Kelce. Without hesitation, he sprinted to the front row to share the moment with his mother, Nicky Jones, presenting her with the game ball to mark her birthday.

Xavier Worthy presenting his mother with the game ball after his touchdown

Worthy located his mother, handed her the ball, and embraced her. It was a heartfelt moment shared between the two.

ESPN's Lisa Salters had a feature story prepared for this special moment. “Xavier Worthy says his mom Nicky is his best friend. He says that she had him when she was 18; so she’s like really his sister,” said the broadcaster.

“He said, ‘Our relationship is really close. She’s meant the world to me. She’s just been there for me every step of the way. We have that special bond. Talk all the time.’” said Worthy via Salters.

Worthy has taken full advantage of his opportunities in his rookie season. After five games, the Texas football standout has scored four touchdowns—two rushing and two receiving. He has carried the ball six times for 42 yards and made 15 catches for 154 yards, establishing himself as a key contributor in the Chiefs' lineup.

Worthy shaping up to be a star with the Kansas City Chiefs

Worthy’s most recent performance mirrors the versatility he showcased during his college career. Over three seasons with the Longhorns, he amassed more than 2,700 receiving yards and scored 26 touchdown receptions. As he advances in his NFL career, he aims to maintain that momentum while also supporting his mother.

The Chiefs clinched a 26-13 win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. This victory brought the Chiefs to a 5-0 record, making them one of only two undefeated NFL teams alongside the Minnesota Vikings after the first five weeks of the season.

Kansas City dominated the game, clearly outperforming the Saints on both offense and defense. However, their difficulties in the red zone kept the Saints within striking distance until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. In their first five red zone visits, the Chiefs managed just one touchdown, along with three field goals and a goal-line interception.

They finally secured their second touchdown late in the game with a 3-yard run from Xavier Worthy, sealing the victory.

The Saints head home with a loss and rising worries about quarterback Derek Carr, who left for the locker room in the fourth quarter because of an oblique injury. The specifics of his condition remain unclear. This defeat brings New Orleans' record to 2-3 after starting the season 2-0.