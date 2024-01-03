The Kansas City Chiefs should not want to face the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs officially clinched their ticket to the playoffs with a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The win not only sealed a playoff berth, but a division title and home playoff game for Kansas City, who currently holds the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

The Chiefs have slugged their way into the postseason, after losing four out of their last seven games. They come into this postseason having made the AFC Championship game in each of the past five seasons, and the Super Bowl in three of the past four. Yet the Chiefs have less momentum than ever, and will likely have to play on the road for a shot at another Super Bowl.

There are eight teams either in the playoffs or in contention heading into Week 18. The good news for the Chiefs is that while they haven't been great, several other AFC teams have been just as if not more inconsistent than Kansas City through the second half of the season. Even so, there are a couple other teams who are hot that the Chiefs would not want to play. Here are the best and worst potential Chiefs matchups this postseason:

Chiefs' Best Matchups:

Among the most favorable matchups for the Chiefs are the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City already has the confidence knowing they've beat these two teams this season. On top of this, the Dolphins and Jaguars are among two of the most inconsistent teams this season. The Jaguars have dealt with injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence over the past month are were just on a four-game losing streak before their Week 17 win versus the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins finally won their first game versus a team with a winning record against the Cowboys, but getting blown out and allowing 56 points the following week doesn't inspire much confidence. Either of these teams would be winnable for the Chiefs.

Worst Matchups:

The worst opponents for the Chiefs to face would be the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Just in general, these two teams look like the mightiest in the AFC. The Ravens are clearly the best team in football after dominating the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers in back-to-back weeks while the Browns have come into their own with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Both the Browns and Ravens have the explosive offenses to keep up or outscore the Chiefs, while also having the defenses to limited Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs skill position group. The third team behind the Ravens and Browns is the Buffalo Bills, who beat Kansas City in Week 14. The Bills aren't to the level of the Ravens and Browns, but have beat the Chiefs in three of their last four games. With the Bills experience and recent success versus the Chiefs, they pose an intimidating matchup.

In the Middle:

After those five teams are the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither of these three teams have played the Chiefs this season, or clinched a playoff berth, and each has their own inconsistencies unlike the Ravens and Browns. The Colts are unpredictable to an extent, but have beat the Ravens and gone toe-to-toe with the Browns. They should not be counted out. Of these three, the Texans seem to be the most dangerous. With C.J. Stroud back in the lineup, the Texans have one of the best and most clutch passers at their side. Finally, the Steelers would have been considered an inconsistent, easier matchup a few weeks ago, but their offense has become more legit with Mason Rudolph the past two weeks. Outside of that, the Steelers somehow find ways to win games. With how the Chiefs are playing, Pittsburgh could easily sneak a win if Kansas City can't pull away.