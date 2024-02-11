The Kansas City Chiefs can solidify dynasty status with in a win in Super Bowl 58

I don't know why it works out this way, but there's been one defining dynasty in the NFL each decade since it's inception. The Chicago Bears won four NFL Championships in the 1940s. The Cleveland Browns won three in the 1950s. The Green Bay Packers won five in the 1960s, including the first two Super Bowls. In the 1970s, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers who won four championships, and the San Francisco 49ers matched that by winning four in the 1980s. In the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls in a four year span, and the 2000s and 2010s were dominated by the New England Patriots, who won six titles in a 16-year span.

There is obviously still plenty of time left in the 2020s, but the franchise that has the leg up over the field at this point in time is the Kansas City Chiefs. Since 2018, the Chiefs have appeared in every AFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl 58, Kansas City will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl in a five-year span, looking to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots did so in 2004 and 2005. So naturally, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets asked “After Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs will be…?” his answer would be “a dynasty.”

After Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs are ______? Patrick Mahomes: "A dynasty"pic.twitter.com/UjsN3EDAX9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2024

Anyone who is surprised by Patrick Mahomes' answer just hasn't been paying attention. We're witnessing what could go down as one of the most successful and historic runs in NFL history. With a win, Andy Reid secures his place on the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches. Travis Kelce joins Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, and a handful of others on any list of the greatest pass catchers in league history. And Patrick Mahomes fast-tracks himself into the Greatest of All-Time debate, perhaps putting him on a tier all by himself, with only Tom Brady ahead of him.