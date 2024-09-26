The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 3-0 after their win against a tough Atlanta Falcons team on Sunday Night Football. For the third consecutive week, the Chiefs were in a nail-biter, taking the game down to the wire and relying on late heroics to secure the victory. For the second time in three games, it was the defense that bailed them out.

While much of the focus is on Patrick Mahomes, arguably the greatest quarterback of this generation, or his pop-singer dating tight end, Travis Kelce, the true story of the Chiefs this season has been their defense. In fact, it was last season’s story as well.

Sure, the Chiefs' defense doesn't rank higher than 13th in most categories, including red-zone and rushing defense, but they have proven their worth through the first three games, coming up with two massive game-ending stops—against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and the Falcons in Week 3.

So, what about that offense?

The offense is more or less the same, sitting in the middle of the pack in most statistical rankings. However, they do boast the No. 7 scoring offense, averaging 25 points per game. Still, watching the Chiefs this year reveals some glaring concerns that need addressing. Let’s dive into them.

Patrick Mahomes’ struggles

It’s easy to overlook Mahomes’ mistakes because, well, he’s Patrick Mahomes—the quarterback many consider the greatest of all time, not named Tom Brady. However, he’s been making some uncharacteristic errors this season.

Only two quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions than Mahomes this season: Anthony Richardson (6) and Will Levis (5). Both are in just their second year and have yet to play a full NFL season. Mahomes, on the other hand, already has four interceptions through three games. He had 14 interceptions last year with a rate of 2.3%, but this season, that rate has jumped to 4.3%. His passer rating sits at 89.9, ranking 17th in the league.

While some of these numbers will likely trend upward as the season progresses—like they often do—Mahomes’ current stats still raise concerns, especially when some aspects of his game, such as his completion percentage and yards gained per attempt, remain on par with his career numbers. It might have more to do with the talent (or lack thereof) surrounding him.

Where has Travis Kelce been?

The only Kelce making headlines lately is Jason Kelce, who has been thriving as a broadcast analyst after retiring from the NFL. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has been nearly invisible on the field. Through three games, he has just eight receptions on 12 targets for 69 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per catch with no touchdowns.

Many are wondering if the 34-year-old tight end is finally showing signs of age. This is Kelce’s 11th season in the league, and Father Time eventually catches up with everyone. Kelce has been Mahomes’ safety valve throughout his career, known for gaining extra yards, securing first downs, and scoring in crucial moments. However, his quiet performance this season raises questions about his current role.

This might be a calculated decision on the part of head coach Andy Reid. Last season, Kelce had sporadic production; through the first six weeks, he recorded four touchdowns with two games over 120 yards. However, in the final seven games, he had just one touchdown and no 100-yard performances. Then, come playoff time, he became nearly unstoppable, racking up 355 yards and three touchdowns.

At Kelce’s age, managing his snap count could be key to preserving him for when it matters most, especially with other offensive players already sidelined. Reid may be playing the long game here.

Can Carson Steele be the rushing attack the Chiefs need?

Losing Isiah Pacheco for the next month could be a significant blow for the Chiefs. In his first start against the Falcons, Carson Steele looked solid, rushing 17 times for 72 yards. However, it's uncertain if he can maintain that level of production. When Pacheco returns—recovering from a leg surgery that included a plate and screws—there’s no guarantee he’ll be at 100%.

Will Hollywood Brown’s absence be felt?

The Chiefs were excited about acquiring receiver Hollywood Brown this offseason. He was supposed to bolster what was considered a lackluster receiving corps last season, despite the Chiefs winning their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Brown was set to be Mahomes’ No. 2 or No. 3 option alongside Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy. Now, JuJu Smith-Schuster is attempting to fill that role. So far, Smith-Schuster has just two catches for 17 yards, although he does have a touchdown. Meanwhile, Rice has clearly emerged as the No. 1 receiver, with Worthy being utilized in various situations.

Reid and Mahomes managed to make the passing game work last year with less talent, but it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs’ offense functions without one of its key weapons.

*Stats provided by Pro Football Reference and Fox Sports.