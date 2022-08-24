Ronald Jones among 4 Chiefs players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

After the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in their final 2022 preseason game, it will be time for Andy Reid and Brett Veach to start deciding on the final Chiefs 53-man roster. That means players like Ronald Jones’ Chiefs tenure could be coming to an end. Before the final Chiefs roster cuts, though, players have one more chance to impress.

Here are three players who need a big preseason Week 3 performance ahead of the Chiefs 53-man roster cuts.

RB Ronald Jones

The running back position is becoming almost crystal clear for Kansas City. We now know Derrick Gore won’t be among the next Chiefs roster cuts because he is now on IR and out for the season after breaking his thumb.

This means that the Chiefs 53-man roster will include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, rookie Isiah Pacheco, and fullback Michael Burton.

The truth is, Ronald Jones’ Chiefs career is likely over before it begins no matter what happens vs. the Packers. As long as Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon, and Pacheco stay healthy, they are the trio at halfback this season.

What a big performance by Ronald Jones could do is make him a trade commodity, which will allow him to stick on another team’s roster. That’s about the best Jones can hope for at this point.

DT Taylor Stallworth

Ahead of the final Chiefs roster cuts, one of the closest positional battles to call is on the defensive line. Fourth-year defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and fifth-year pro Taylor Stallworth are still locked in a competition for the final DT spot.

After Week 2’s preseason game, Saunders looks like he has the slight edge to make the Chiefs 53-man roster. He posted two tackles and a sack against the Commanders, while Stallworth got a tackle, an assist, and half a sack.

Saunders is younger, bigger, and has been in Kansas City for the previous three seasons. That should make him the pick unless Stallworth has a big final preseason tilt against Green Bay.

DE Joshua Kaindoh

Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh also made the list of players who needed a big Week 2 preseason game. He played well vs. the Commanders with three tackles but didn’t pressure the quarterback like a player on the roster bubble needs to in these situations.

His case to make the team before the next Chiefs roster cuts is that Malik Herring didn’t do much either.

After the Carlos Dunlap signing, chances of Kaindoh making the Chiefs 53-man roster became slim. That said, as long as there are quarters to go, a monster performance could still catch the coaching staff and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s attention.

CB Dicaprio Bootle

Second-year cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was the defensive back who could least afford to get burned for a touchdown vs. Washington last week. Yet that’s exactly what happened on Cam Sims’ nine-yard TD catch.

Bootle had three nice tackles in the game, but that blown coverage hurt his chances to make the Chiefs 53-man roster. This is especially true when you consider his main competition heading into the final Chiefs roster cuts is Chris Lammons.

Lammons has played well on special teams all throughout training camp and the preseason, and against the Commanders, he had a late-game interception of rookie QB Sam Howell to preserve the Chiefs preseason victory.