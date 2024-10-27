The Kansas City Chiefs are visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, and took a 17-10 lead into the halftime locker room as they look to push their record to a perfect 7-0 in their quest for a three-peat. Despite the 6-0 start, the Chiefs offense has yet to look very Chief-like in 2024. Heading into their matchup with the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes had thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6), and seven-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce had yet to find the end zone.

But late in the 1st half, Travis Kelce got off the schneid and gave the Chiefs a 14-10 lead over the Raiders. How appropriate on National Tight Ends Day?

Per NFL345, this was Travis Kelce's 75th career touchdown reception, which nudged him into sole possession of 5th place on the list of the most touchdown catches by a tight end in NFL history. Kelce moved out of a tie with former Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten, and now he only trails Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111), Rob Gronkowski (92) and Jimmy Graham (89).

Kelce's 2024 season has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, but the Chiefs came into the year intending to slow-play the 35-year-olds involvement in the offense. Thus far, Kelce is averaging a career low in yards per game (40.8) and only 6 targets per game, but the veteran's catch percentage coming into the week (77.8 percent) has never been higher, indicating there might be enough gas left in the tank for Kelce to step up his game when needed. Injuries to Kansas City's receiving corps may force their hand.

There will come a time when Mr. Taylor Swift needs to consistently resemble the guy he has been for close to a decade, but for now he can probably get by finding the end zone once every few weeks.