The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night. With the win, the Chiefs claimed their second championship in four seasons. This marked the accumulation of a tough journey for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and co. as they went through losses in Super Bowl 55 and the AFC Championship Game last season to get back to the top. For this article, we’ll be looking at the Chiefs parade time, date, route and so much more.

*Get your Chiefs championship gear from Fanatics and BreakingT*

With that, Kansas City will host its first championship parade since 2020, when the Chiefs came from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 to cap off the 2019 season. That victory marked the first time the Chiefs won the NFL title since 1969.

This should be a loud and raucous atmosphere Wednesday afternoon as Chiefs Nation celebrates the team’s return to the top. Expect to hear speeches from key players, especially from newly crowned regular season and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who is sure to give his share of humble brags. If anyone won’t be so humble about the brags, a good bet would be Travis Kelce, and he’s sure to drop a few memorable lines at the parade. Expect coach Andy Reid to say let’s do this again after pushing back on retirement talk.

While Mahomes, Kelce and Reid have been to the mountaintop before, this should also be a huge moment for first-timers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. Expect something Twitter-worthy to from those two and others as the parade rolls on.

In case you want to catch all of these go down and celebrate with the Super Bowl 57 champs, ClutchPoints has you covered with the details.

Chiefs 2023 Parade Date, Time, Route, How To Watch

The parade will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. It will begin at approximately noon CT and will run through until 1:45 pm CT. The caravan will start at 6th Street and Grand Blvd, heading south on Grand Blvd, west on Pershing Road, north on Main and finishing at Union Station. A rally will follow once the parade route is completed. There were a reported 800,000 to 1 million people in attendance for the 2020 event, so expect a similar amount this year.

KSHB 41 (the NBC affiliate in Kansas City) is the official broadcast partner for the parade. The celebration will air live on KSHB 41 and stream on kshb.com. NFL Network will also provide coverage.

*Watch the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

For those living or visiting the Kansas City area for the parade, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will offer park and ride services at the following locations (via SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride):

Worlds of Fun 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161 (map) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Truman Road & Lydia HyVee Arena / West Bottoms (map) 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 18th & Troost Swope Park/Zoo (map) 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham Oak Park Mall 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (map) (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 25th & Southwest Boulevard 47th and State Metrocenter (map) 4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham SCOOT & BIKE: There are three micro-mobility partners in Kansas City that provide an alternative way to navigate around town during parade festivities: RideKCBike, SPIN, and Bird. Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7:30- 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time, and then again from Noon to 4:30 p.m Arrowhead Time. Riders need to return to the drop-off location for their specific shuttle. The city says a 45-minute wait at popular locations is possible.

This parade and rally should be a whole lot of fun for the Chiefs and their fans. Congratulations to them!