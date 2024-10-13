While the Kansas City Chiefs secured a valuable win over the New Orleans Saints to improve to a perfect 5-0 in 2024, one particular action by defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is costing him financially.

Wharton struck Saints offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in the face mask; he was flagged on the play. And according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissaro, Wharton has now been fined by the NFL, via X.

“The NFL fined #Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton $11,817 for unnecessary roughness — smacking #Saints OL Lucas Patrick in the facemask last week,” he wrote.

Wharton and the Chiefs will continue their season following the bye week and attempt to remain undefeated as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on October 20 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California in what will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Tershawn Wharton is having a strong season for the Chiefs

A native of St. Louis, Wharton became a four-year starter for the Missouri S&T Miners. He would later be signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and made his NFL debut in September of that same year.

His 2022 campaign would be cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in Week Five; he missed the remainder of the campaign and had to watch as the rest of his teammates defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. However, he would get his chance to participate in football's ultimate game just one year later.

He would help the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVIII over the 49ers, registering a single tackle during the game.

He's already made several notable plays this season for the defending champions which included 31 pass rush snaps, four pressures, and one sack during the victory over New Orleans alone.

Entering the 2024 season, Wharton had amassed 88 total tackles and seven sacks along with three forced fumbles.