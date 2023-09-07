After more than six months away, the NFL makes its triumphant return. As is tradition, the league's kickoff game features the defending Super Bowl Champion as the home team, in this case the Kansas City Chiefs. Their opponent, meanwhile, is the upstart Detroit Lions, looking to assert themselves as a playoff contender.

The Chiefs are noticeable favorites heading into this game with a 4.5-point spread and a 66.2 percent chance to win according to ESPN's FPI. However, some recent developments could make this game more interesting that many are anticipating.

Barring something drastic, star defensive tackle Chris Jones won't play as he holds out for a new contract. Secondly, star tight end Travis Kelce's status is suddenly in doubt after he tweaked his knee in practice earlier this week. Suddenly, the Chiefs may be without two of their three best players for this game. That said, Kansas City still has a great chance against any opponent as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center.

For the Chiefs to win, though, they'll need some of their more unheralded players to step up as well. With that said, here is Kansas City's biggest X-factor for Thursday's matchup against Detroit.

Chiefs' X-factor vs. Lions: Skyy Moore

A second-round pick out of Western Michigan, Moore is hoping for a big jump in his second season. He largely played a reserve role as a rookie, starting just three of the 16 games he played and had 22 catches for 250 yards.

This season, though, Moore should have a much larger role in the offense. The big reason why is that the Chiefs are a bit thinner at receiver due to the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. That leaves a hole at receiver, and Moore appears to fit the bill.

“Coach Reid and Coach (Nagy) do a good job of putting people in a position to make plays to their strengths. Everything that they're good at, they like to incorporate that into the offense as we get rolling,” Moore said, per the Kansas City Star. “But I feel like I'm definitely going to take on that JuJu role, and those type of routes. It definitely feels like I'm kind of in his spot.”

On Thursday, though, the Chiefs will be counting on Moore even more than usual. Kelce's previously mentioned injury will put more pressure on the receivers to perform, regardless of whether he plays or not. Additionally, top receiver Kadarius Toney has dealt with a knee injury throughout the preseason, and while he will play on Thursday, it's unlikely he'll be truly at full strength.

With their top two pass catchers at less than 100 percent, the Chiefs will need someone to take the pressure off of them. As Moore looks to prove himself in the Chiefs' offense, stepping up in this game would send a strong message to the coaching staff that he's ready for the big time. He's already impressed offensive coordinator Matt Nagy over the offseason, and now he looks to carry that into the season itself.

“I think [he’s shown] growth within the system of being able to play fast because he knows where to go,” Nagy said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he’ll get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well.”

In short, expect Mahomes to look Moore's way quite a lot on Thursday.