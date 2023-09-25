Grammy-winning artist Chris Brown finds himself entangled in a $2M lawsuit as City National Bank pursues him for an unpaid loan used to acquire two Popeyes restaurants.

Legal documents obtained by the media reveal the bank's claim that it extended the loan to several individuals. This includes Brown himself and The-Dream, to facilitate the purchase of these fast-food establishments.

Chris Brown's $2M lawsuit was currently filed in the state of Georgia. But transferred to Los Angeles due to Brown's residency. These obtained legal document asserts that as of February 17, 2023, the borrowers collectively owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest.

Brown's role as a “personal guarantor” means he is legally responsible for the outstanding loan amount.

It remains unclear whether City National Bank intends to take legal action against The-Dream regarding his portion of the loan. However, the lawsuit underscores Brown's liability for the unpaid debt.

City National Bank's efforts to recover the funds date back to 2018 when they secured a default judgment against Brown in Georgia. Consequently, the recent motion has been initiated as a collection suit in Los Angeles, with the bank seeking $1,314,367.40 from the R&B superstar.

Regardless, this isn't Brown's first million-dollar lawsuit. Over the last few years, multiple women came forward accusing the R&B superstar of abuse. Around early 2022, Chris Brown received a $20M lawsuit from a woman who claimed he drugged and assaulted her on a yacht.

As for his business ventures, this is also not his first. This marks Chris Brown's second foray into the fast-food chain industry. He also has ownership of fourteen Burger King restaurants in Virginia, a nod to his roots as a Virginia native.