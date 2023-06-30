Chris Evans is taking a “little break” from social media. Before deactivating his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the actor explained that he needed time away from being online, per E! News.

“Hey everyone, I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG,” he wrote on social media. “See you soon! Much love!”

Chris Evan's social media break comes around the same time Taron Egerton announced the same thing. Evans reposted Egerton's explanation, as a means of expressing the same reason he was leaving.

“I'm going to take a break from social media for a while,” Egerton wrote on social media. “I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive, and this is me making a commitment to myself.”

“I've gotten myself to a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding,” Egerton concluded.

The Captain America star, in the repost, agreed, “Couldn't have it said it better myself!!! Count me in. Gonna take a little break. Much love everyone!”

In the past, Evans said of his career that it was coming to a secure place: “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”