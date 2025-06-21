Soon after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship, fans have been anticipating that a proposal is underway. The conversations are still flowing about Swift walking down the aisle but nothing has been confirmed by the superstar couple. However, since their recent attendance at a Nashville wedding for NFL star Cole Kmet’s big day rumors once again began on whether the two secretly tied the knot.

The wedding invite was addressed to “Taylor and Travis Swift” which fans began to get excited thinking that they previously got married without the public knowing.

“She’s no married – yet,” a source tells Shutter Scoop. “When she gets married, it’s on her terms. And that Swift name’s not changing.”

“She built the brand of Taylor Swift,” the source adds. “She’s not giving that up. Not even for Travis.”

This is not an uncommon practice for women who have built a brand and legacy with their names. Stars like Serena Williams and Blake Lively decided to keep their maiden names, and others like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more chose to hyphenate or add their husband's names to the ending of their maiden name instead.

What Plans Do Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have For Their Future?

Several sources have shared that Kelce and Swift are thinking longterm when it comes to their relationship. The couple began dating in 2023 after they made their debut in September of that year when Swift attended her first Chiefs game. Since the Chiefs Super Bowl loss, they have been staying lowkey and only recently have they been seen out for date nights.

Back in April, a source told Life & Style via Times of India, that they have the same ideas on how they'd like their futures to look.

Article Continues Below

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” the source revealed.

The source added, “Taylor and Travis’ time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

When the couple was off of the radar, they vacationed in an undisclosed vacation out the country and when they made it back stateside they spent time in Utah and Montana.

“They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain,” the source added.

During their time in Montana, the couple is thinking of relocating to the Treasure State after Kelce makes a decision on whether he will retire after this upcoming NFL season or still continue to prove himself on the field.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

As of right now, Kelce has been putting in work at the Chiefs' minicamp in Florida and Swift has also settled there with him whenever she's in town.