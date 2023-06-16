Chrissy Teigen was not okay with a plastic surgeon's use of her face for one of the doctor's warning videos. In a Instagram reel, a plastic surgeon used her face as a warning for what could happen as a potential outcome from plastic surgery. But Teigen clapped back saying she didn't have any done in the first place, per TooFab.

The plastic surgeon made a video for her practice's Instagram page. In the video, she used photos of Teigen with the title: “Have you seen Chrissy Teigen's ‘new' face?”

The caption for the video wrote: “This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences,” referencing face fillers. “Look at how your face could become if you're doing it wrong,” they wrote, adding that “too much reliance on hyaluronic gel fillers … can result in a puffy and bloated effect.”

Some of the comments of the video did have some mean intentions, though. Some comments read: “She's a bad person so this is just her karma,” “She's got the face she deserves,” “She was beautiful before .. not sure why she destroyed her face like that,” and “Looks like handsome Squidward.”

Teigen reposted the video, calling out how the video was cruel despite what the caption said. “‘No mean intentions'??? But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?” she shared. “You're a piece of s**t. I gained weight.”

And as for the comments, Teigen wrote: “Thanks for this.”

After Teigen called her out, the plastic surgeon seems to have removed the video.