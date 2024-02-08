Christopher Nolan has 'no guilt' for his Fast and Furious fandom.

Christopher Nolan has “no guilt” for his Fast and Furious love.

Unabashedly a fan

Speaking to Stephen Colbert for The Late Show, Nolan discussed his fandom of the franchise.

“I have not guilt about being a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise,” Nolan confessed. “[It's] a tremendous action franchise.”

He was “amazed” to learn that Colbert had never seen any of the films. Colbert then asked if Nolan would do a one-day marathon of the films, which he was down for. Nolan advised to begin with Tokyo Drift.

The Fast and Furious franchise consists of 11 films including Tokyo Drift and Hobbs and Shaw. It is one of the biggest franchises in the entire world, making over $7.3 billion across its installments.

Since Fast Five, all of the Fast and Furious installments have made over $600 million. The highest-grossing film in the franchise is $1.5 billion (Furious 7).

Christopher Nolan is an acclaimed filmmaker in his own right. He has never made a film as big as the Fast and Furious franchise. However, he has made tentpole blockbusters such as Interstellar and Tenet. He's also known for his epics including Interstellar and Dunkirk.

Earlier in his career, Nolan gained notoriety for his films Following and Memento. He went on to direct a remake of Insomnia before directing the Dark Knight trilogy for Warner Bros.

His latest film, Oppenheimer, made a Fast and Furious-like total at the box office. It grossed $950 million worldwide even despite opening against Barbie (which made $1.4 billion). The film starred Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and the film chronicled his part in the Manhattan Project and the aftermath. Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. also star in the film.