Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer, is making headlines as it marks a significant departure for the renowned director. It has been revealed that Oppenheimer will be Nolan's first R-rated movie in over 20 years, adding a new dimension to his filmography, SyFy reports.

While the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has not yet officially rated Oppenheimer, a recently released spot by Universal Pictures confirms that the film is indeed rated R. The rating is attributed to “some sexuality, nudity, and language,” indicating that the content may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Oppenheimer is a thrilling adaptation of the 2005 novel American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film portrays the real-life story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his pivotal role in developing the world's first atomic bomb during World War II. Despite the depiction of a nuclear explosion achieved through practical effects, the R rating is not related to the film's intense visuals but rather its mature themes.

This R rating marks a departure from Nolan's recent films, which have been more viewer-friendly with PG-13 ratings. The last time Christopher Nolan directed an R-rated movie was back in 2002 with Insomnia, featuring a star-studded cast including Al Pacino, Hilary Swank, and the late Robin Williams. His earlier works, Memento (2000) and Following (1998), also garnered R ratings.

The decision to embrace an R rating for Oppenheimer could be seen as a daring move for a summer blockbuster. Additionally, with a runtime of three hours, Oppenheimer will be Nolan's longest film to date. The inclusion of black-and-white cinematography further sets it apart from the conventional summer movie formula. However, given Christopher Nolan's status as an auteur and his track record of delivering blockbuster hits, audiences are eager to see how he navigates this unique blend of historical drama and action.

As fans eagerly await Oppenheimer's release, the R rating adds an intriguing layer of anticipation, suggesting a potentially more intense and mature storytelling experience from the acclaimed filmmaker.