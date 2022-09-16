Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys looked like a tough game just a week ago. However, even though both teams took L’s last Sunday, the Bengals-Cowboys game got exponentially easier for Joe Burrow and company last Sunday night. Looking ahead to the new reality of this matchup, let’s make some bold Bengals Week 2 predictions.

Dak Prescott’s injury changed things dramatically for the Cowboys. Backup Cooper Rush is nowhere near the talent that Prescott is, and the Dallas offense looked bad when the starter was running the show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the Bengals’ side, though, last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers probably should have been on the easier side, too. The AFC Super Bowl representative was facing a team with a journeyman quarterback and weak offensive line, yet still lost in overtime.

With all that in mind, here are our bold Bengals Week 2 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Ja’Marr Chase goes off (again)

Bengals wider receiver Tee Higgins left the Steelers game with a concussion. He was limited in practice on Wednesday heading into the Bengals Week 2 matchup and missed practice Thursday due to personal reasons, according to Bengals insider Mike Petraglia on Twitter.

Whether Higgins plays or not, Ja’Marr Chase will dominate this Sunday.

When Higgins is in, defenses can’t focus on Chase quite as much, which is good for the second-year superstar. When Higgins isn’t in, Joe Burrow throws to Chase more often. Also good for Chase. And in a big situation, no matter who is in the game, Burrow is by far most comfortable with his college teammate.

Add all that to the fact that Chase will likely match up with Trayvon Diggs who intercepts the ball a lot but also gives up a lot of big plays, and Ja’Marr Chase should have a monster day.

3. Joe Burrow gets hit way more than he should

Against the Steelers, Joe Burrow took seven sacks and 11 QB hits. This pressure led to Burrow throwing a whopping four interceptions and losing a fumble.

But hey, that’s what happens when you play one of the best defenders in the NFL in T.J. Watt, right?

Joe Burrow in the loss: — 4 interceptions

— 1 lost fumble

— 5 total turnovers

— 7 times sacked@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/DWl6a7yDrJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 11, 2022

The bad news for the Bengals in Week 2 is that they again face one of the best defenders in the league with Micah Parsons on the other side of the line. And last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year had two sacks against Tom Brady last week.

The Bengals offense should overpower the Cowboys defense in the end (more on that below), but they won’t make it look easy. Look out for Parsons to make Burrow’s life pretty miserable at times during this Bengals-Cowboys game.

2. The Bengals defense looks like world-beaters

The Bengals have an underrated defense that doesn’t get enough credit, even though it helped the team get to the Super Bowl last season.

Even in the Week 1 loss, it was the heralded Bengals offense that struggled more than the Cincy D. The Steeler scored in an interception return for a touchdown and kicked three field goals. The Bengals D only allowed one touchdown, and that was on a short field after another Joe Burrow INT.

With an already-struggling Cowboys offense led by Cooper Rush now, the Bengals D will continue its stellar run and beat the heck out of the Cowboys offense.

You’ll see the bold Bengals Week 2 prediction below has the Cowboy scoring a touchdown, but that will be on another interception return. In the Bengals-Cowboys matchup, the defense will only allow one field goal all game.

1. Bengals 41, Cowboys 10

After a tough Week 1 loss, there is nothing better for the Bengals this week than getting the reeling Cowboys.

The bold Bengals Week 2 prediction for that Cincinnati will absolutely destroy Big D without Dak Prescott. This isn’t the remedy for all that ails the Bengals, but for this weak at least, the team will look like the Super Bowl squad of last season as they beat up on the ‘Boys, 41-10.