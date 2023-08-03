The Houston Texans made a bold move in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting CJ Stroud as the second overall pick. Stroud is a rookie quarterback who has the potential to be a game-changer for the Texans. In this article, we will take a closer look at Stroud's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

Collegiate Career

CJ Stroud had a prolific college football career as the quarterback at Ohio State University. He passed for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns in the 2021 season, and 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions in the 2022 season. Stroud set records and finished as a Heisman finalist twice before declaring for the NFL draft. In the 25 games Stroud played as a starter, Ohio State won 21 games, including the 2022 Rose Bowl. Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions during his time at Ohio State. He was named Ohio State's starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman in 2021 and quickly flourished. We have no doubt he has the potential to be a top fantasy football quarterback in the future.

Comparison to Other Players in the Same Position

Stroud is a rookie quarterback, so it is difficult to compare him to other players in the same position. However, based on his college performance and his potential, he could be a top fantasy football quarterback in a few years. He has a strong arm and quick release. This allows him to make big plays as a passer. He also can run the ball, which adds another dimension to his game.

Right now, Stroud doesn't really rank among the top 15 or even top 25 fantasy QBs. Fellow rookies Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young are often included in those lists but not Stroud. That should light a fire in the former Buckeye to prove his doubters wrong.

Team Outlook

The Houston Texans are entering the 2023-24 NFL season with a new era led by head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud has been working hard during the offseason to build chemistry with his receivers. He is expected to be a key player for the Texans this season. Of course, he should be this team's cornerstone for the future as well. The biggest story for the Texans entering training camp is the development of Stroud. Sure, the Texans have had three straight losing seasons. Still, they made some big moves during the 2023 NFL Draft to help themselves not just this season but in the future as well.

#Texans QB CJ Stroud throwing to RB Gerrid Doaks during passing drills. @KHOUSportsMatt and I are here at Day 4 of training camp where Stroud is expected to speak to the media for the first time. More tonight on the new QB at 5:30P on @KHOU. pic.twitter.com/fMcJeB1tBf — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) July 30, 2023

With an experienced defensive coach like Ryans at the helm, the Texans' defense should be top-notch. On the other hand, dealing with NFL-level defenses could be a challenge for an offense led by the young CJ Stroud. However, we still think he has the potential to be a top fantasy football quarterback in the future. He could also be a valuable asset for fantasy football owners this season. As the Texans' campaign progresses, Stroud's performance will be closely watched by both Texans fans and fantasy football owners alike.

2023 Fantasy Football Outlook

Stroud has been working hard to build chemistry with his receivers during the offseason. Keep in mind that he has been getting first-team reps during training camp. That is a good sign for his fantasy football outlook. Of course, Stroud is still a rookie and will need time to adjust to the NFL game.

Take note that Stroud is not an immobile pocket passer. That said, his rushing profile doesn't project to offer much at the NFL level. This means that he will likely need to accrue most of his Fantasy points through the air. In Year 1, that could be an issue. The Texans don't offer Stroud any true No. 1 wide receivers as a rookie. Right now, their top receivers are former Cowboy Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins, and Robert Woods. None of those guys are exactly elite. However, they did find success in the run game with Dameon Pierce last season. This could be important for Stroud in the play-action passing game.

In addition, the Texans have an offensive line that has one elite piece and a lot of question marks. That makes it hard to envision a recipe for immediate fantasy success for Stroud. Ultimately, you can swing for a higher-upside QB2. You also shouldn't look to target Stroud until the late rounds of one-QB leagues and not until the middle rounds in two-QB formats. In rookie-only drafts, look for Stroud to go late in the first round in one-QB formats. Meanwhile, maybe he's a top-five pick in two-QB formats.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, CJ Stroud has the potential to be a long-term game-changer for the Houston Texans. Of course, he could be a top fantasy football quarterback in the future. But right now? In the short term? We're not so high on this new sheriff in Houston.

Having said that, he did have an impressive college career and has been working hard during the offseason to build chemistry with his receivers. While he is still a rookie and will need time to adjust to the NFL game, he has the tools to eventually be a successful quarterback in the league. If you are looking for a quarterback with high upside in your fantasy football draft, maybe Stroud is still worth considering.