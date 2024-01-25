The date for Clark Atlanta University's 2024 homecoming festivities has been officially announced as October 19th, 2024.

Clark Atlanta University has officially announced the date for its 2024 homecoming festivities. The announcement was made via Instagram last week in a post telling everyone to save the date for October 19, 2024. Clark Atlanta is the first school in the AUC to announce their homecoming date for this year.

We’re excited to see how the CAU Panthers plan to top last year's homecoming which was named one of the best homecomings amongst students, alumni, and visitors. The theme of last year’s homecoming at CAU was Panther Records to align with the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. The week was filled with hip-hop-themed events for students and alumni to enjoy. The biggest event was the highly anticipated hip-hop concert. The lineup included Quavo, Rob49, Boosie, Meek Mill, and Ms. Put It On Da Floor herself, Latto. The girls even got a surprise from one of their faves, Ms. Jayda Wayda.

CAU alumni Pinky Cole (the owner of Slutty Vegan) and Terrinee Gundy returned to their alma mater to promote their recent books. Cole made CAU a stop on her 2023 I Hope You Fail HBCU book tour while Gundy was there promoting her first book, The Daughter of a Junkie: A True Love Story.

It will also be interesting to see who the Panthers will play in this year’s homecoming game. Last year they took on the Central State University Marauders. Unfortunately, the Panthers lost to the Marauders with a final score of 21-48.

Clark Atlanta is one of the few schools that has announced their homecoming date this early in the year. Schools such as North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State, and Virginia State already announced their homecoming dates last year. In the words of Hip-Hop Harry, who’s next?