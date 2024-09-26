For the first time in 15 years, the Clark Atlanta Panthers have started the season 3-0. Clark Atlanta overcame a 21-point deficit this past weekend, stunning Division I SWAC member Bethune-Cookman with a game-winning field goal.

Quarterback David Wright had an outstanding performance against the Wildcats, finishing with 374 passing yards and four touchdowns. His clutch play earned him the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, marking his second such honor this season. Wright also received an ESPN College Football Final “Helmet Sticker” from Joey Galloway Sr.

So far this season, Wright has 1,311 passing yards and 14 touchdowns through four games, leading Division II football. He has helped Clark Atlanta rank second in scoring in the SIAC and first in passing yards.

His main targets on the night—Armone Harris, Jamal Jones, and David Martin—combined for 306 of the Panthers’ 379 receiving yards. Martin scored once, while Harris found the end zone three times and threw a touchdown pass to Delancey Tolliver for a 5-yard score.

The Panthers’ defense played a crucial role, highlighted by true freshman linebacker Eric Searcy’s sack for a 14-yard loss on third down just before the two-minute warning.

Bethune-Cookman punted, pinning Clark Atlanta at its own 1-yard line. Facing a crucial fourth down with five yards to go, Wright found Jones for a seven-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

With just 15 seconds remaining, Wright connected with Martin for six yards, putting the Panthers just outside field goal range. An incomplete pass left only three seconds on the clock.

True freshman kicker Leonardo Cabrera saved the Panthers’ winning streak with a 55-yard field goal as time expired, sealing a 38-37 victory.

The SIAC also named Cabrera Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

Clark Atlanta will look to remain undefeated when it takes on Lane College in the 2024 Bluff City Classic at Crump Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.