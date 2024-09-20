Has everyone already forgotten about Clemson football? After their Week 1 defeat by Georgia in Atlanta, where they only managed three points compared to the Bulldogs' 34, many people wrote off the Tigers. But Clemson bounced back in Week 2, dismantling Appalachian State 66-20.

The No. 21 Tigers (1-1) were off in Week 3, which may explain why no one has been talking about them. It also gave head coach Dabo Swinney little to say over the past week (which is probably welcomed by Tigers fans these days). However, in Week 4, Clemson begins ACC play as they host NC State (2-1) in Death Valley.

Just a year ago, Clemson lost two of their first four games, both in conference play. Things only got worse as the season progressed, with the Tigers dropping four conference games — their worst mark since 2010.

Given last season's struggles, some Clemson fans may be feeling uneasy heading into their first ACC game. On the other hand, NC State has looked shaky. They struggled against Western Kentucky in Week 1 and were demolished by Tennessee in Week 2. While they secured a win over Louisiana Tech in Week 3, they’ve lost quarterback Grayson McCall, at least for the game against Clemson.

With that in mind, Clemson appears to have the upper hand heading into this matchup. Here are some bold predictions for Clemson as they face NC State in Week 4.

Clemson defense ruins CJ Bailey's first career start for NC State

As mentioned, Grayson McCall will be out for the game against Clemson on Saturday. Stepping in to replace him will be true freshman CJ Bailey. Going into Death Valley for your first career start is no easy task, especially for a true freshman.

The Wolfpack have already allowed four sacks this season, ranking 54th nationally in pass protection. However, Clemson’s defense has only produced two sacks so far, though it’s worth noting that one of their games was against Georgia, which has a notoriously tough offensive line. Expect Clemson’s pass rush to come alive against NC State, pressuring Bailey into making typical freshman mistakes.

Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams each score against NC State

Where have all those talented wide receivers gone that Clemson used to churn out every year—the ones that turned into NFL first-rounders? That pipeline has been noticeably absent from the program in recent years. But now, the Tigers may have a new dynamic duo in freshman Bryant Wesco Jr. and sophomore Antonio Williams.

So far, the pair has combined for 13 catches, 255 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. This weekend, they’ll face an NC State defense that’s allowed an average of 8.3 yards per passing play and five passing touchdowns.

Clemson fans have only seen a glimpse of what these two can do on the outside. Expect both Wesco and Williams to have a breakout game, with each finding the end zone at least once.

Cade Klubnik avoid making any turnovers, throws for over 300 yards and three touchdowns

Cade Klubnik has been at the center of Clemson's offensive struggles since taking over as the starting quarterback. Much like the missing star receivers, top-tier quarterbacks have also been scarce in Death Valley in recent years.

While the game against Georgia must be put into context, Klubnik and the Tigers had a rough opener against the Bulldogs in Week 1, where he threw for less than 200 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. In Week 2, however, Clemson bounced back with an explosive 66-point performance against Appalachian State. Klubnik was nearly perfect, completing 24-of-26 passes for 378 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Turnovers plagued both Klubnik and the team last season, and avoiding those mistakes is a top priority for Swinney this year. Expect Klubnik to have a highly productive outing against NC State, throwing for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns.

Clemson beats NC State by three scores, pick up first ACC win of the season

Swinney and this year’s Tigers group seem to be on a mission, aiming to prove their doubters wrong. The Georgia loss was a tough blow, but Swinney is determined to rectify that blemish with each passing game in the 2024 season.

Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite against NC State, largely due to home-field advantage and the Wolfpack starting a true freshman quarterback. While NC State has won four of its last six games as an underdog and Clemson has failed to cover the spread in eight of its last nine as a favorite (per Pick Dawgz), this feels like the game where Clemson bucks the trend and covers the spread. Clemson gets a big win and it's first ACC win of the year.