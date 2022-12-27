By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Cade Klubnik is preparing to make his first career start for Clemson football in the Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers. And Klubnik’s parents are practically moving mountains to ensure they’ll be there to see their son in action.

The Klubniks, natives of Austin, Texas, had their flight out of Austin cancelled. Instead of panic, they showed poise in the proverbial pocket, picking up a rental car and embarking on a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami, where the Orange Bowl will be played in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cade Klubnik’s parents are currently mid-voyage to see their son take the field for Clemson football on Friday, according to David Ubben of The Athletic.

Now, that’s dedication! It’s not entirely surprising that the Austin flight Cade Klubnik’s parents were supposed to take was canceled.

Evidently, the Klubniks were unbothered by the flight cancellation, as they quickly audibled to a different plan.

Here’s hoping that the proud Clemson football fans have a safe trip to Miami, where they will be watching Cade Klubnik make his first career start against Tennessee.

The former 5-star recruit started the year off as Clemson football’s backup quarterback, though he was thrust into the action in the ACC title game victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels after then-starter DJ Uiagalelei struggled in the regular season finale vs. South Carolina.

With Uiagalelei off to Oregon State in the transfer portal, the job now belongs to Cade Klubnik, who completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a passing touchdown, adding another on the ground in the 39-10 victory.

Now, he’ll get a chance to show what he can do as Clemson football’s full-time starter in the Orange Bowl.

And his parents wouldn’t miss it for the world.