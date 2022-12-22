By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Tennessee Volunteers football senior defensive lineman Byron Young chose to declare for the NFL Draft while still choosing to suit up against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl, the two-year Volunteer announced via tweet on Thursday.

Prayed for times like this 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cTJRn5T38 — B.Y. (@byron_97) December 22, 2022

“I want to say that the job’s not finished,” Young said. “I look forward to taking the field with my brothers in the Orange Bowl before declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. I can’t wait to see Vol Nation in Miami.”

The senior lineman leads the team with 10 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and five sacks in 12 games played. He had games of two or more tackles for loss on three different occasions, earning a season-high three tackles in a 63-38 win by the South Carolina Gamecocks in mid November. He tied with senior linebacker Aaron Beasley, who earned eight more yards loss against South Carolina.

Tennessee football will be without junior receiver Jalin Hyatt, who chose to declare for the NFL Draft and skip the Orange Bowl in a mid-December announcement. Clemson Tigers football junior defensive end Myles Murphy, who declared for the draft just one day before, will be a key absentee for the Tigers when they face the Volunteers in late December.

“The past three years have been filled with so many ups and downs and have helped me become the man I am today,” Hyatt wrote. “Together with my brothers and coaches, we built this program back to where it deserves to be – among the best in the country – through hard work and perseverance.

“It has been such a rewarding experience to be a Tennessee Volunteer, and there are so many who guided me along the way.”

The Volunteers will kick off against the Tigers in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 30th in Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.