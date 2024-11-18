No. 20 Clemson football hosts No. 21 South Carolina on Saturday, November 30. With both teams facing easy opponents this week, this upcoming matchup of the Palmetto Bowl marks the first time since 2013 that both teams will be ranked. With South Carolina football trending up, both fanbases were hoping to get more of the national spotlight with a game scheduled in primetime. Unfortunately, the 121st all-time meeting between the two schools is scheduled for a noon Eastern kickoff time, upsetting fans from both teams.

Here's one of many Clemson football fans none too pleased about the time slot.

“One of the biggest games of the week, and they’re sticking it at noon.”

Another Tigers fan can't believe it.

“First time since 2013 that both teams are ranked in this historic rivalry, and they decide noon is the best time. Absolutely horrendous.”

One college football fan views it as a compliment.

“It's the biggest window these days. ESPN putting the best they have against OSU VS MICH on FOX. It's not shocking at all.”

Some aren't overreacting, and they are handling it well (sarcasm).

“THIS IS CRIMINAL.”

Clemson & South Carolina football likely out of CFP contention

Barring an unprecedented string of upsets in these final weeks, both Clemson and South Carolina will fall just short of a bid into the College Football Playoff. The Tigers' 33-21 loss to Louisville sank their hopes of a berth. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are enjoying one of their best seasons in years under the leadership of head coach Shane Beamer.

Now in his fourth season, Beamer is proving to be like father, like son, legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, who is 11th all-time with 238 wins.

In predicting College Football Playoff rankings, ClutchPoints' Shane Shoemaker has Clemson and South Carolina football at 17th and 18th, respectively.

In July, Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged that he denied ESPN's request to move the game to Black Friday, per James Parks of CFB-HQ.

“(Athletic director Graham Neff) did ask my opinion on that, and I was against it for several reasons,” Swinney told reporters. “I said, ‘I'm happy to go do it in Columbia if that's what they want to do.' But I was against it because I don't think it's what's best for Clemson. I think sometimes we forget to do what's best for Clemson.

“And I think it's not what's best for this town. It's not what's best for this community. This is not some big city. The people in this town, they make their hay off of those Saturdays. And I think our students, for them coming back here, being able to come back on Friday after Thanksgiving with their family and be able to be here and create the type of atmosphere that we want [is important].”

Clemson football hosts The Citadel on Saturday, November 23, at 3:30 p.m. EST.