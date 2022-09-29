‘If you don’t recognize this kid’s special ability, then you’re blind’: Dabo Swinney blasts DJ Uiagalelei haters

Clemson football is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season and grabbed their first ACC victory last weekend in an OT thriller vs. Wake Forest. Heading into Saturday’s matchup with North Carolina State, head coach Dabo Swinney sent a stern message to all the DJ Uiagalelei haters, with the quarterback having lots of doubters prior to the campaign.

Via ESPN:

“After four games, if you don’t recognize this kid’s special ability, then you’re blind,” Swinney said. “You just want something else to write about. Hopefully, everybody can tear up all those articles you’ve written, or take some ownership for them at this point.”

DJ Uiagalelei struggled immensely in 2021, failing to live up to the Heisman hype, throwing for only nine touchdowns and getting picked off 10 times in 13 games for Clemson in a forgettable season. But, he’s completely turned it around for Swinney’s group.

The signal-caller has already thrown for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns in four contests, completing 64% of his passes. Uiagelelei has put all the doubt to bed, making his case as a Heisman candidate. In his eyes, he believes god always had a plan for him:

“That’s life, man. Everybody has problems,” Uiagalelei said. “But I never questioned God’s plan. God led me through a time that, it wasn’t the best, but he led me out to the other side. I feel like God did that for a reason to make me a better person, a stronger person.”

DJ Uiagalelei has answered the call and his coach just wants everyone to put some respect on his name. He clearly deserves it.