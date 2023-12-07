Here are some bold predictions as the Cleveland Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who could be without Trevor Lawrence.

The AFC playoff picture became a lot more convoluted, congested, and interesting with the result of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did Jake Browning lead an improbable Bengals victory, but Jacksonville's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence got injured during that contest with a high-ankle sprain. His availability for this week's test against the Cleveland Browns is in question. The good news is that Lawrence returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, returned to practice today in some capacity. Good news maybe for his prospects of playing against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/l2OofPgE9d — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 7, 2023

If Lawrence can't go, however, then the attention and importance for this week's game shoots through the roof. The Jags are only one game ahead of the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for pole position in the AFC South. The Browns are two games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, but they currently sit sixth in the AFC and hold a wild card spot. But they also have the same record as the Colts and Texans and could possibly find themselves on the outside looking in after this week.

So no matter what happens, a loser in this game would benefit the Colts and Texans. But the loser of this game will have their playoff odds take a big dent. It's a very important game for both sides. With that being said, a game of this magnitude warrants some bold predictions.

Elijah Moore will accrue at least 100 receiving yards

Elijah Moore is a very good and talented receiver, he just hasn't been able to get the ball from his quarterback. If anyone wanted proof, look no further than this tweet.

Lowest catchable target rate on 10+ yard passes (and their open rate) min 40 tgts E. Moore: 44% (37%)

M. Pittman: 46% (27%)

D. Hopkins: 54% (27%)

A. Cooper: 57% (26%)

G. Wilson: 60% (28%)

M. Brown: 61% (22%)

K. Allen: 62% (40%)

D. Adams: 62% (24%)

T. McLaurin: 62% (21%) — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) December 5, 2023

The good news is that Elijah Moore finally has a quarterback who knows how good Moore is and is actually capable of getting him the ball: Joe Flacco. Yes, Joe Flacco. Of anybody in the NFL, Joe Flacco has been the one that has unlocked Elijah Moore during Moore's two-plus seasons in the pros.

Elijah Moore [Career] Fantasy Points per Route Run

w/ Joe Flacco: 1.12

w/ Everyone Else: 0.25 I've waited my whole life for this moment — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) December 1, 2023

The bond picked up right where they left off last week, where Flacco fed Moore exponentially and expeditiously. Moore was able to haul in only four of 12 targets, but he set season highs in targets and receiving yards (82). In fact, Moore's 12 targets were tied for a career-high and his 82 receiving yards were the most he's had since Week 11 of the 2021 season when his quarterback was… Joe Flacco. Moore also led the NFL in air yards last week with 255 of them.

His matchup this week isn't too bad either. He gets a Jaguars defense that, while they rank 12th in the NFL in EPA per dropback allowed, just relinquished 354 yards passing to Jake Browning. The Jags also allow the third-most passing yards per game; only the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers give up more. This is all shaping up to be a big Elijah Moore game.

No team scores more than 20 points

If this game features Joe Flacco and Jake Browning as the two starting quarterbacks, betting on there not being a lot of points would seem to be prudent. Right now, Vegas has the over/under for this game set at 30.5, which sounds about right. It opened at 38.5, so this line assumes that Trevor Lawrence isn't playing.

Even if Lawrence does play, it will be difficult for Jacksonville to score. Cleveland leads the NFL in EPA per play allowed defensively, while Jacksonville ranks 12th in that department. The game is in Cleveland, which means the weather could play its part as well. Two good defenses playing against (most likely) backup quarterbacks in the cold? Yeah, sounds like there won't be many points.