The Los Angeles Clippers are in salary cap hell, that much is clear. Even though the Clippers traded away Luke Kennard and a pick swap that ended up netting the Houston Rockets Cam Whitmore for Eric Gordon, they had to let go of the sharpshooting guard so they could save up to $110 million in luxury tax payments. To make matters worse, Gordon joined the Phoenix Suns, the team that eliminated the Clippers, in free agency for the veteran minimum.

While that won't be taught in NBA asset management class anytime soon, it hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Clippers this offseason. They managed to re-sign the likes of Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee, two pieces who should be instrumental in the Clippers' bid to mount a deep playoff run next season. And according to the rumor mill, the Clippers are also in a strong position to land James Harden to create a lethal Big 3 alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It's evident that the Clippers aren't done making moves just yet as they try to finally get over the hump in Year 5 of the 213 era. But which among the moves they've already made (or the moves they refused to pull off) is their best?

As Clippers fans would attest to, here is the team's best move thus far this offseason as the 2023 NBA free agency continues.

Clippers' best move in 2023 NBA free agency: Trading for KJ Martin

For much of the 2022-23 season, the Clippers fanbase cried out for an upgrade at either backup center or at the starting power forward position. Marcus Morris Sr. has made a ton of crucial, tough shots for the Clippers over the years, but it's evident that he's in physical decline. He gets blown by more easily by ballhandlers, he's not a strong presence on the backboards, and he's a bit of a ball-stopper on offense.

However, Tyronn Lue insisted on playing Morris heavy minutes, and the Clippers fanbase quickly turned sour on the 33-year old forward. With the Clippers in the middle of a tough seeding battle out in the Western Conference, that was when Lue turned to Nicolas Batum to start at the four — and that was due to Morris' being out due to an injury.

The Robert Covington situation continues to confound. Covington, throughout the years, has proven capable of being an invaluable three-and-D presence, even moving up to play the five for stretches. Lue never seemed to trust Covington until it was necessary to do so due to injuries.

Thus, the Clippers had to find an upgrade — a younger option at the four to infuse the team with some much-needed athleticism and youthful verve. And they got exactly what they needed in KJ Martin, the 22-year old power forward, for the low, low price of two second-round picks.

Martin may not be the most reliable floor spacer. But he provides the team with a dimension that's currently lacking on the roster. Martin is a lethal cutter, a strong finisher at the hoop as evidenced by his 56.9 percent field-goal shooting last season. His athleticism makes him a threat to put defenders on a poster at any given time.

KJ Martin should also be a deadly option for the Clippers in transition, running alongside the likes of Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland, and Terance Mann.

Simply put, the current version of Martin will already be a huge help in jolting some life back into the veteran Clippers roster. And at just 22 years old, he should still have some room to grow as a shooter, making him a worthwhile addition especially at a low cost.

Clippers' runner-up best move: Re-signing Mason Plumlee

To begin the 2022-23 season, the Clippers had to rely on Moses Brown to fill the backup center minutes behind Ivica Zubac. It's safe to say that that did not go according to plan. Thus, when the Clippers added Mason Plumlee at the trade deadline, it seems like a weight was lifted off the team's back.

Plumlee ensured that the team wouldn't lack size in the event that Zubac finds himself in foul trouble. He was also a willing passer, showing chemistry with the likes of Terance Mann, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George. For the low price of $5 million, the Clippers brought back a reliable backup option, giving the team some much-needed frontcourt depth.

Russell Westbrook's decision to re-sign for cheap is also an incredible deal for the Clippers, but Plumlee helps fill a more pressing area of need for the team.