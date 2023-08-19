ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst is not happy with the NBA schedule makers after they gave the Los Angeles Clippers the short end of the stick with the league's recent 2023-24 schedule reveal.

On The Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst called out the league for its apparent unjust treatment of the Clippers when compared to their NBA counterparts.

“I hope I'm not going to get in trouble for this, I can see my phone ringing — I think it's been slightly worse the last 2 years in terms of the way the Clippers’ usage of Crypto has been allocated.”

Los Angeles will have a whopping 25 stretches this season that feature three games in four nights. That means that 75 out of the Clippers' 82 games, good for over 91 percent, will be taking place in these grueling stretches.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

For comparison, the team with the least amount of three-games-in-four-nights stretches is the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, who have just 16 such occurrences.

This challenge is just the latest setback to plague a franchise that has been dealing with bad luck essentially since it came into existence. In the mid-2010s Lob City era, a combination of ill-timed injuries and playoff ineptitude left Los Angeles well short of its ceiling with the talent it possessed.

While the Clippers did finally break through to the conference finals in the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, the majority of their playoff runs featuring the star forward duo has seen at least one catastrophic injury take place, or sometimes two, as was the case this past season.

With such a heavy workload coming up in 2023-24, and with everyone's knees another year older, fans should expect to see even more of the load management that the Clippers have become synonymous with in recent seasons next year.