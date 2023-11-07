Skip Bayless highlights the Clippers' shortcomings to the Knicks in James Harden's first game with the team after being traded from Philly.

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped their sixth game of the 2022-23 season to the New York Knicks. The game was James Harden's debut with the Clippers. Harden had an okay performance, but Skip Bayless made greater implications after the team's loss to the Knicks.

Will the James Harden experiment work out for the Clippers?

Bayless took to X (Twitter) to post his thoughts on Harden's first game as a Clipper:

Harden was pretty good. But the Clippers got blown out at Knicks. Hmmmm. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 7, 2023

Monday night's game was not Harden's best performance, but he still managed to score 18 points, dish three assists, and grab three rebounds. It appears Skip Bayless believes that Harden's presence may not change LA's fate.

The Clippers decided to start Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard together. Each player scored in the double digits except for George. The 33-year-old only managed to score points in 34 minutes.

In addition, Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, which is five points lower than his average for the season so far. Los Angeles has to find a way to balance their offensive attack for the superstar lineup to work. More importantly, the Clippers' defense gave up too much to the Knicks.

LA turned the ball over 21 times, with 14 of those being steals from New York. Furthermore, the Knicks outrebounded the Clippers 46-33. Perhaps putting Kawhi Leonard at the power-forward spot is not the most ideal for LA's paint presence.

Despite the mishaps, this was only Harden's first game with the team. LA has plenty of time to work out the kinks and come up with a strategy to be successful.