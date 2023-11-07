A young James Harden fan has gone viral after showing up to Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks game with a fake beard.

Regardless of which team James Harden is playing for, he will always be known as The Beard. This young fan watching the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the New York Knicks Monday night at Madison Square Garden surely has that in his heart, as he showed up to the contest with a fake beard.

This Harden fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/7Cyil1SEE0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 7, 2023

The Knicks game is the first of James Harden since he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Clippers. Los Angeles also netted PJ Tucker and former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Filip Petrusev in that three-team deal that involved the Oklahoma City Thunder as well.

The addition of Harden into the Clippers mix that already has superstars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook is an intriguing one, to say the least. To some extent, the decision to acquire Harden was a significant risk taken by the Clippers, considering Harden's not-so-encouraging reputation in the locker room. His acrimonious split with the Sixers has caused quite a controversy and made him a loathed figure by many in Philly.

James Harden starting over with the Clippers

Harden, who will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, appeared in 58 games for the Sixers in the 2022-23 campaign and averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc.

James Harden is still chasing his first title in the NBA, just like George and Westbrook, who are fellow aging stars looking to capitalize on what's left of their window.

After the Knicks game, the Clippers will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday.