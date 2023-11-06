James Harden makes his debut for the Clippers. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Knicks prediction and pick.

We're back with another prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action as we head to the Big Apple for this cross-country matchup. The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) will take on the New York Knicks (2-4) in a heated game that will feature a new-look Clippers squad. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming into this game following a five-point loss to the Lakers in the Battle for LA. Now, they'll hit the road for an East Coast trip as they welcome new additions James Harden and PJ Tucker to the squad. With Harden making his debut, we'll get our first look at this new Clippers squad poised to make a run at an NBA title.

The New York Knicks are stumbling out of the gates to start the season and they're coming into this game off back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. Their offense is beginning to see some trouble in late-game situations and they're still figuring out who the go-to guy is in the final minutes. With a one-basket spread against the Clippers, they may need some late-game heroics in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Knicks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-108)

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, MSG Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have been just what we expected to start the season and they're proving to be unstoppable when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard begin to take over the game. This will also be their first game with recent pickups as James Harden will be making his debut in an LA uniform. The Clippers will now feature Westbrook, Harden, Leonard, George, and Zubac to round out their starting five, reminiscent of an All-Star Game roster from just a few years back. Harden was already one of the NBA's biggest storylines heading into the season, so it'll be even more interesting to see how he meshes with his superstar teammates after a tumultuous tenure in Philadelphia.

Harden averaged 21 PPG with the 76ers last season and missed about a fourth to injury. Paul George is currently leading the scoring for the Clippers with 28 PPG and Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23. It's expected that numbers will drop for them and given the star power of Russell Westbrook, they may have to make some adjustments in terms of what roles they'll be playing when all on the court together. Still, the Clippers will always have the benefit of just one of them to getting hot and completely turning the game around.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have a very good opportunity to take care of business against the Clippers and spoil the hype behind James Harden's arrival. They're clearly the team with more chemistry here, but we've seen some holes in communication over the last few games. Julius Randle was visibly upset after Jalen Brunson took a shot in one of the final possessions for them against the Bucks. Clearly, Randle thought he would be the guy to turn to in that situation, but it was completely validated as Brunson scored a game-high 45 points that night. Randle proceeded to flail his arms and walk back on defense during the final minute of a one-possession game. Clearly they have some things to air-out before being featured in this primetime matchup.

The Knicks have struggled so far against long teams on defense, but they'll catch a break in this offensively-minded Clippers team. If they can put their last game behind them, the Knicks stand a good chance to have an advantage in the paint for this one. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are two athletic bigs that can work around Zubac, so expect the Knicks to feed them more in this game. They'll clearly have a tough time guarding four NBA greats on the other side, but there's always the chance that LA could struggle to find their groove early. Expect the Knicks to come out strong on offense to start this game.

Final Clippers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Tonight's game will be the first chapter of the newest super-team in the NBA and we're already excited for how the experiment in Los Angeles will work out. Expect there to be some growing pains to start, but the Clippers immediately become Finals contenders if they can find a way to mesh this team together.

The Knicks had a very close game against the Bucks, but basically fell apart in the final minute. While they've got the grit and heart to contend with the Clippers on offense, I don't see many ways in which they'll be able to stop the Clippers from scoring however they want. With Westbrook, George, Leonard, and now Harden all on the floor, one of them has to have a good performance…right? Let's take the Clippers to cover.

Final Clippers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -1.5 (-108)