Kawhi Leonard has high expectations on his Los Angeles Clippers teammate Russell Westbrook in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After all, he knows very well what he’s capable of.

Leonard said as much on Sunday after Westbrook stepped up in crunch time to help the Clippers take down the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their playoffs series. Kawhi had nothing but praises for his teammate, even calling him a “Hall-of-Fame point guard.”

The Clippers star also added that he expects Westbrook to keep being a difference-maker for the LA franchise, especially since he’s someone who has been through multiple playoff battles.

“He’s a Hall-of-Fame point guard. He’s been big in playoffs before. He’s been to the Finals. I expect him to play great and do his job,” Leonard said of Westbrook, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Russell Westbrook didn’t have the best offensive performance on Sunday, making just nine points on 3-of-19 shooting from the field. Nonetheless, he made his presence felt on other areas, as he finished with 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks–including the clutch defensive stop on Devin Booker that allowed the Clippers to escape with the 115-110 victory.

Sure enough, the Clippers will need Westbrook to keep up the production and improve from it, at least on the offensive end. The good thing is the All-Star guard definitely looks ready to step up once again, even promising Kawhi Leonard that he’s going to “find ways to keep making the game easy for him.”

Game 2 of the Clippers-Suns series is set on Tuesday, and all eyes will definitely be on Westbrook once again as he tries to live up to his promise.