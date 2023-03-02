The Golden State Warriors may not be the only team missing multiple key contributors for Thursday’s showdown with the LA Clippers. Both Marcus Morris and ivica zubac are currently listed as questionable against the Warriors with a left elbow contusion and right calf soreness, respectively.

Morris has been a relative stalwart for the Clippers in 2022-23, missing eight games in total and starting 56 in which he’s appeared. The veteran forward is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. If Morris is ultimately ruled out against the Warriors, expect Nicolas Batum to start in his absence.

Zubac, meanwhile, returned to the court for LA’s disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday after missing his team’s previous two games with the same right calf injury that’s put him at risk of being sidelined in San Francisco. He’s been a rock for the Clippers all season, too, missing just four games and starting all 60 he’s played. Trade-deadline acquisition Mason Plumlee will likely start in his place if Zubac is inactive.

The Warriors enter Friday’s action winners of three straight, but will continue playing without both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Curry could return from a left leg injury next week, while Wiggins continues to deal with an undisclosed personal matter that’s kept him away from the team since before the All-Star break.

Golden State and LA are essentially tied for fifth in the packed Western Conference standings, adding to the significance of Friday’s contest. The teams will meet for a fourth and final time during the regular season on March 15th.

The Warriors and Clippers tipoff from Chase Center at 7:00 p.m. (PT).