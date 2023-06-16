Los Angeles Clippers star Norman Powell recently attended a celebrity event at Topgolf in El Segundo, CA. I was able to catch up with Powell at the event and ask him how the Clippers can turn things around next season aside from their injury trouble. Staying healthy is the obvious answer, but Powell believes simply being together can help the Clippers make a more competitive run during the 2023-24 campaign.

I asked #Clippers star Normal Powell how LA can turn things around in 2023-24 aside from their injury concerns. His response: pic.twitter.com/BnjvQ67F2S — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 16, 2023

“Aside from the injuries, I mean it's tough to say. I think the injuries are the main part of us (Clippers) turning it around,” Powell told me. “Not being able to have that much time on the court together… build that chemistry. It's tough to say outside of that because when you have the team together… everybody's healthy, we're winning more than we're losing. So it's really tough to say how it would look and what we need to improve on. Outside of that, just really building that consistency with everybody together.”

This is something that may go overlooked, as Norman Powell makes an excellent point. Some fans may just expect players to perform at an elite level with one another when on the court. But it is difficult to build chemistry with teammates if injuries are forcing players to consistently miss time. The Clippers feature enough talent to make a deep playoff run, but they need their stars to be on the court together.

For now, Los Angeles is focused on the NBA Draft and offseason. That said, Powell and the Clippers are already building up strength in hopes of a healthy 2023-24 season.