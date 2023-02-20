Paul George has been campaigning for the Los Angeles Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook, and the superstar finally got his wish on Monday after it has been revealed that the veteran guard is joining them after his buyout with the Utah Jazz.

Naturally, George was hyped up after hearing the news, so much so that it seems he has a new nickname for the trio of him, Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. On his Instagram stories, George reshared a post from Westbrook’s brother showing the former Los Angeles Lakers’ playmaker and scorer in a Clippers jersey along with him and Leonard. He captioned it with, “The Beetos.”

Paul George really wanted to team up with Russell Westbrook again, and it’s not a big surprise why considering how much he thrived when they were together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, the Clippers have some sort of a Big 3 as well that certainly increases their chances of competing for the title.

During the All-Star weekend, George shared his respect and admiration for Westbrook, adding that he’s the player he wants to see win a championship–outside of himself of course! Now, they will get a chance to try to win that elusive Larry O’Brien Trophy together alongside a guy who has won it all before.

It remains to be seen when Westbrook will make his Clippers debut alongside George and Leonard, but it’s definitely going to be an interesting occasion as LA looks to prove that they are ready to fight on the biggest stage.