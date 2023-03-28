A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Monday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls presented itself as an opportunity for Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley to rekindle an old flame. Not too long ago, these two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, but on Monday, the pair wasted no time going at it as opponents.

Westbrook opened the scoring on Monday night via a tough and-1 fadeaway jumper. It was Pat Bev who was guarding him, so in true Russell Westbrook fashion, the Clippers star just had to bust out his famed rock-the-baby celebration:

Russell Westbrook rocks the baby after opening the game with an and one… …on Patrick Beverley 🍿pic.twitter.com/YOlSUNRqpr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

That’s savage — especially considering the history between these two gentlemen.

Before Russ and Pat Bev became teammates on the Lakers, these two had one of the most notorious personal rivalries in the entire league. They put their past behind them, though, and their relationship eventually evolved to becoming close friends. The pair shared some tough times in LA alongside LeBron James, and it was just last month that both of them got shipped off by the Lakers.

Westbrook and Beverley may be friends off the court, but given how they are two of the most competitive individuals in the entire NBA, you can be sure that this friendship will be set aside once they get on the hardwood. They’re going to hug it out after the game, no doubt, but you can also be sure that each player will try and take off each other’s head on the court — figuratively speaking, of course.