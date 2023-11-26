Russell Westbrook showed Luka Doncic the ultimate disrespect after pulling off an and-1 during the Mavs-Clippers game.

Russell Westbrook just hit Luka Doncic with a double-whammy during Saturday's showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Midway through the fourth quarter–with the Clippers up 98-81–Westbrook attacked the rim with authority and tested Doncic's defense. The Mavs star didn't pose any threat at all, simply allowing Russ to get to the rim. Making matters worse, the Slovenian was called for a foul as Westbrook got the and-1.

To add insult to injury, though, Westbrook proceeded to shout at his Clippers teammates and told them to “go at him”–meaning to keep attacking Doncic and his rather nonexistent defense at that point. Talk about disrespect!

“GO AT HIM!” Russell Westbrook had a message for his teammates after scoring on Luka Doncic 👀pic.twitter.com/NqFQmVdwC4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2023

The Clippers finished the game with a blowout, taking the 107-88 victory. Russell Westbrook tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Paul George led the way for LA with a 25-9-4 stat line.

As for Luka Doncic, he ended the game with 30 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. He definitely did it all for Dallas, and while Westbrook talked trash about his defense, the Mavs superstar still showed up.

Unfortunately for Doncic and Dallas, a hand injury in the first quarter clearly bothered him. The Clippers took advantage of that as they built a 29-18 first quarter lead. Considering how Doncic has played against the Clips in previous games, it's hard to know what would have been had he not been injured.

The Clippers will take the W any day, though. As they continue to figure out how to make the most of James Harden in the lineup, they need every win they can get to stay in the playoff hunt. The win against the Mavs is certainly a good step for them.