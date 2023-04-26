Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers started off the 2023 NBA playoffs on the right foot. They won Game 1 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns in enthralling fashion, punctuated by a ferocious Russell Westbrook rejection on Devin Booker. Even after a Game 2 loss, the Clippers felt confident as they headed home having split the first two games against one of the presumptive championship favorites.

Alas, a few hours before Game 3, the Clippers announced that Leonard has suffered a knee sprain. There were still some who held out hope that Leonard would return after a few customary days of rest, but now with the Clippers out of the playoffs, the dust has now settled on the true nature of the injury the two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic announced, Kawhi Leonard has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, his second major knee injury in the past three years that effectively derailed the Clippers’ chances at a championship.

Now, the overwhelming sentiment on social media is sadness, as injuries have, once again, robbed one of the all-time greats from showing out on a stage he very clearly relishes.

Some fans felt heartbroken that as great as Kawhi Leonard has been when he’s on the court, his body simply wouldn’t allow him to sustain such a high level of play for prolonged stretches.

Kawhi is a future HOFer but his body seems to be falling apart prematurely. Sad but I could see him retiring "young" — Daniel Wexler (@WexlerRules) April 26, 2023

It’s just very sad about Kawhi. Truly outrageous talent dealing with these injuries — Dutch Hofstetter (@mambadutch) April 26, 2023

I knew the injury was bigger than what they initially said. This is so sad we’re generally blessed for 2019. We probably never see that Kawhi again. https://t.co/nPtuoLkjzX — SSRole (@SSRole) April 26, 2023

Other fans expressed compassion and empathy for the injured Clippers star, as it’s not particularly his fault that he keeps on suffering one untimely lower-body injury after another even when he has become the poster boy for load management.

We gotta start looking at kawhi in a more favorable light. Like look at all he did while having bad knees. It's not his fault he keeps getting hurt, so I'm gonna choose to appreciate what he's been able to do while healthy — Vengeance. (@BJacks70) April 26, 2023

I feel really bad for Kawhi man. Bro battled back all year and got back to his peak form just to have another knee injury. Hopefully he fully recovers and is ready for the start of the season — BLCM15 (@BookerMiller8) April 26, 2023

But the NBA is a business, and Leonard’s injury will force the Clippers to have a long and hard think about their future, especially when Paul George, Leonard’s co-star, is on the mend as well. It may not be the wisest move to keep two “injury-prone” stars on their roster, as good as they may be when healthy, but some fans are optimistic about running it back.

Kawhi and PG really might never get a healthy run. If I'm Clippers I would still run it back one more time. They sell tickets and if healthy they got a chance. — Nish 🦇 (@KENN15H) April 26, 2023

But for now, it’s time to lament yet another season filled with what-ifs for a Clippers franchise desperate to distance itself from such a baggage-filled past.