Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers started off the 2023 NBA playoffs on the right foot. They won Game 1 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns in enthralling fashion, punctuated by a ferocious Russell Westbrook rejection on Devin Booker. Even after a Game 2 loss, the Clippers felt confident as they headed home having split the first two games against one of the presumptive championship favorites.

Alas, a few hours before Game 3, the Clippers announced that Leonard has suffered a knee sprain. There were still some who held out hope that Leonard would return after a few customary days of rest, but now with the Clippers out of the playoffs, the dust has now settled on the true nature of the injury the two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic announced, Kawhi Leonard has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, his second major knee injury in the past three years that effectively derailed the Clippers’ chances at a championship.

Now, the overwhelming sentiment on social media is sadness, as injuries have, once again, robbed one of the all-time greats from showing out on a stage he very clearly relishes.

Some fans felt heartbroken that as great as Kawhi Leonard has been when he’s on the court, his body simply wouldn’t allow him to sustain such a high level of play for prolonged stretches.

Other fans expressed compassion and empathy for the injured Clippers star, as it’s not particularly his fault that he keeps on suffering one untimely lower-body injury after another even when he has become the poster boy for load management.

But the NBA is a business, and Leonard’s injury will force the Clippers to have a long and hard think about their future, especially when Paul George, Leonard’s co-star, is on the mend as well. It may not be the wisest move to keep two “injury-prone” stars on their roster, as good as they may be when healthy, but some fans are optimistic about running it back.

But for now, it’s time to lament yet another season filled with what-ifs for a Clippers franchise desperate to distance itself from such a baggage-filled past.