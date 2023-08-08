Although most of the attention in the Western Conference has been given to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers could have as much of a chance as any team to reach the NBA Finals in 2024. This would seem to be particularly true if they were actually able to swing a trade for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, a 10-time All-Star and former MVP.

Harden, who has been looking to make his way out of Philadelphia the entire offseason, appears to have settled on the Clippers as his preferred trade destination. Though there are certainly questions one could ask about Harden, there's no doubt that he's one of the best offensive playmakers in NBA history, and that he would elevate the talent level on any team.

Nonetheless, with L.A. re-signing Russell Westbrook this offseason, Harden's fit with the Clippers needs an in-depth assessment. Not in the least because the 9-time All-Star and former MVP made himself right at home in L.A. after the Clippers signed him last winter.

In fact, by the end of his first season with the Clippers, head coach Ty Lue was quite fond of him. So much so that he still views Westbrook as a starter, and key to their success.

“I view him as a starter, view him as a starter and, you know, kind of just see how it plays out,” Lue says of Westbrook, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. “… We needed his energy, we needed his firepower and so he was really good for us. My vision right now is to stay how we were before PG got hurt and see what happens.”

If they should acquire Harden, Westbrook could still start, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing at the four spots.