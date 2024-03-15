The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Clippers are coming off a win in Chicago Thursday night. Los Angeles has also lost two of their three games against the Pelicans today. In those games, Paul George is averaging 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Kawhi Leonard is right behind him with 18.0 points per game. As a team, Los Angeles is scoring 107.7 points per game against the Pelicans. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are both questionable for the game.
The Pelicans are 39-26 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. In their three games against the Clippers this season, Zion Williamson is scoring 21.7 points per game to lead the team. Brandon Ingram is scoring 19.0 points per game while C.J McCollum is at 18.5. As a team, the Pelicans have scored 109.3 points per game against the Clippers. The Pelicans are healthy heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Pelicans Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +245
New Orleans Pelicans: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 218 (-112)
Under: 218 (-108)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Pelicans
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports New Orleans
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers have played good defense this season, and it has shown in their games against the Pelicans. In the three games, they have allowed under 110 points per game. In their one win, the Clippers allowed just 95 points. On the season, the Clippers are giving up 112.7 points per game. Los Angeles needs to have another good game on the defensive end of the court in order to cover this spread.
When the Clippers allow less than their season average, they have a record of 25-6. Los Angeles needs to hold the Pelicans to under 113 points in this game. It will not be easy for them, but it is more than possible.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
New Orleans has played lights out against the Clippers on defense. They have allowed 106, 106, and 111 points in the three games. When allowing that many points, it makes it very easy to win a game. When New Orleans allows under 115 points this season, they have a record of 34-8. They have done it 42 times this season, which is impressive, and big reason for their success. If they Pelicans can do it again, they will cover the spread.
The Clippers could be without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Because of this, the Clippers would be without their best, and third-best scorer, and two starters. New Orleans would only have to worry about Paul George if this is the case. The Pelicans would be able to cover the spread if the Clippers are without both Harden and Leonard.
Final Clippers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two good teams, and I love the under to hit. Both defenses play well, and it will show in this game. As for a winner, I like the way the Pelicans have been playing. I will take the Pelicans to win this game outright.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Clippers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans ML (-300), Under 218 (-108)