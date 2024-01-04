Kawhi Leonard scored an efficient 30 points against the Suns.

The Los Angeles Clippers are rolling and Kawhi Leonard is playing at an MVP level. After scoring 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the Clippers' 131-122 win over the Phoenix Suns, Leonard joined an exclusive club featuring LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Artis Gilmore. According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the two-time Finals MVP became just the sixth player to shoot 50 percent from the field while attempting at least 14 shots in 13 consecutive games.

— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 4, 2024

Abdul-Jabbar accomplished the feat three times in his Hall of Fame career, while Shaq did it twice. James, Antetokounmpo, and Gilmore have each done it once.

Leonard has been on fire over his last 13 appearances. Through this stretch, the Clippers star is averaging 28.8 points while shooting 60.9 percent from the field, including 53.1 percent from the field.

The Clippers have won four straight games after dropping two straight outings, which Leonard missed. Since December, they have gone 13-2 and have launched themselves into the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings with a 21-12 record. The team is gelling over the past month and the superstar pieces are coming together after a rough start to the James Harden era.

Los Angeles took advantage of a Kevin Durant-less Suns. Durant sat out his second straight game with hamstring soreness.

Paul George scored a team-high 33 points and connected on five three-pointers for the Clippers. Leonard, meanwhile, had an all-around line of eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks to complement his 30-piece. James Harden also had a well-rounded offensive night as he tallied 22 points and 11 assists.

The Clippers will look to keep their winning ways going when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.