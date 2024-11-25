ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers travel across the country to take on the Boston Celtics Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are playing some of their best basketball right now. They are coming off a blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night, and that extended their win streak to five games. They have beaten the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in those games, as well, so they are not playing easy competition. If Los Angeles continues to play as they have been, they will pull off the upset on the road.

During their five-game win streak, the Clippers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. During their win streak, Los Angeles has allowed just 96.8 points per game. Additionally, the Clippers are holding their opponents to just 43.0 percent from the field, and 26.9 percent from three. Their ability to close out and contest shots has been incredible lately. They need to do just that on Monday night. If they can force the Celtics into tough shots, and contest their threes, the Clippers will cover the spread.

James Harden has been excellent during the win streak, as well. In the past five games, Harden is scoring 20.2 points per game, dishing out 9.8 assists, and grabbing 5.4 rebounds. He is not only distributing the basketball well, but he is scoring, and crashing the glass. The Clippers need Harden to keep up his hot streak Monday night if they are going to beat the Celtics.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Boston suffered a bad loss at home against the Atlanta Hawks, but since then, they have won five in a row. They are coming off a hard-fought victory Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their first loss a few games ago. The Celtics are a very good team, and they are a threat to win every game they play. Without looking at any stats, the Celtics are always a good bet.

On the season, the Celtics are scoring 120.7 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. They do it a lot of their scoring from beyond the arc. In fact, 47.0 percent of their points come from shooting the three, which is the most in the NBA. The Celtics want to shoot the three, and they do a good job making it. If they hit their threes in this game, despite the Clippers solid perimeter defense, they will win.

Kawhi Leonard is close to returning, but he is ultimately out for a little while longer. However, the bigger loss right n0w is Norman Powell. Powell is scoring 23.3 points per game for the Clippers, which is a career high for him. He has been one of the best players for Los Angeles, so losing him hurts a lot. The Celtics have to take advantage of Los Angeles not having one of their best scorers.

Final Clippers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is going to be closer than the spread suggests. Both teams are playing well, but the Clippers have been great on defense. I am going to take the Clippers to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Clippers +10 (-110)