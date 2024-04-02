The Los Angeles Clippers will conclude a four-game road trip when they travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings. Let's check out our NBA odds series where our Clippers-Kings prediction and pick will be made.
Simply put, the Clippers have not been phased whatsoever during this road trip. In fact, LA is 3-0 thus far and will look to cap a perfect visiting stand against the Kings before returning home to face the Denver Nuggets on national television. As the fourth seed in the Western Conference, the Clippers need every win they can get down the stretch to clinch home-court advantage during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Kings also find themselves in the fight of a lifetime among the wild, wild, west. After losing a pair of back-breaking games at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks that may end up having serious consequences, Sacramento was able to get back on track with a 127-106 victory over the Utah Jazz. Overall, the Kings own a 43-31 record but only trail the New Orleans Pelicans by a game and a half for the sixth seed in the conference.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Kings Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -164
Sacramento Kings: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +138
Over: 220.5 (-112)
Under: 220.5 (-108)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Kings
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Undoubtedly, the Clippers have plenty of rock-solid playmakers to go around, but the importance of even the role players that reside within this roster may be the icing on the cake in regards to LA's chances of covering the spread.
Overall, bettors who are planning on taking the Clippers in tonight's pivotal showdown should keep their eyes peeled on the big man in the middle in Ivica Zubac. Not usually known for his scoring prowess down-low, Zubac has changed that narrative significantly as of late. Believe it or not, but the 27-year-old seven-footer has been on a scoring tear including a 24-point performance in the 12-point win over the Hornets. Furthermore, Zubac is a dynamic rebounder at the center position as the Croatian citizen has hauled in double-digit boards in three of his last five games. When the Clippers big man is playing with his kind of urgency thus leading to stellar efficiency on the hardwood, then it makes Los Angeles that much more dangerous. His play will be even more important than usual with a challenging matchup versus Kings center Domantas Sabonis waiting in the wings.
Unfortunately, LA will have to figure out how to take care of business without main man Kawhi Leonard. Due to nagging right knee soreness, Leonard will be unable to suit up for action. Not only will others need to step up in a big way, but the Clippers will have to make themselves a threat from three-point land. On average, the ‘Clips are the third-best three-point shooting team in the NBA at a 38.7% clip and will need to knock down open looks to keep up with a high-scoring Kings bunch.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The latest pair of losses to a Mavericks team that his neck and neck with the Kings standings-wise is a tough pill to swallow, but there isn't time for Sacramento to be hanging their heads with so very little games remaining.
Uncharacteristically, the Kings offense was ice-cold versus Dallas but finally heated up after dropping 127 points against Utah. Most obviously, Sacramento's most dangerous aspect is an offense that puts points up on the scoreboard at a furious pace. Overall, this crew is averaging 117.3 points per game which ranks as the ninth-most in all of basketball.
Oddly enough, where Sacramento struggles is from the charity stripe. Bafflingly, no team in the NBA is wore at converting their free-throw attempts than the Kings. On paper, the Kings shoot only 74.5% at the free-throw line and if the Kings can't come up clutch in crunch time, then issues may arise.
Indeed, the same thing could be said about a defense that is wishy-washy. Although they rank within the middle of the pack of the league in points allowed, they lack a true shot-blocker down low and their perimeter defense is often spotty. Fortunately, they do happen to excel in corralling defensive rebounds, so that will be an element of this game where Sacramento has to take advantage in.
Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick
There aren't many games on today's NBA slate that are as important as this one! With playoffs around the corner, this is as close to a must-win for both the Clippers and the Kings. However, at the end of the day, side with the Kings at home to narrowly defeat the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard.
Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings +3 (-110)